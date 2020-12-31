Gennadiy Golovkin And Jaime Munguia Possible For The First Half Of 2020

By: Hans Themistode

At one point in time, a matchup between Gennadiy Golovkin and Jaime Munguia was considered a massacre. At least on paper.

After a highly controversial draw with Canelo Alvarez in September of 2017, Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) attempted to set the record straight a few months later. However, with Alvarez failing two drug tests during their subsequent rematch, the pair’s sequel was postponed. Not wanting to sit on the sidelines for a protracted amount of time, Golovkin opted to face a replacement opponent. Amongst the names floated around was an undefeated, yet unproven, 21-year-old in Jaime Munguia.

Despite Munguia’s efforts to secure the bout, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) considered Munguia in over his head and refused to sanction the event.

While Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) sulked at first, he’s spent the past two years building both his experience and resume. Shortly after getting rejected from the NSAC, Munguia would go on to annihilate then WBO Jr middleweight titlist Sadam Ali. With six title defenses under his belt, Munguia opted to drop his title and move up to the middleweight division. So far, the now 24-year-old has picked up two stoppage wins in his new weight class. That, along with his massive improvements, has made him a potential front runner for Golovkin’s next bout.

“I think we have a good chance of having this fight,” said co-promoter of Munguia Fernando Beltrán. “Right now we are just talking.”

As for Golovkin, the current IBF belt holder now stands alone in boxing history as he made the 21st defense of his middleweight title, breaking a tie with newly inducted hall of famer Bernard Hopkins. The now 38-year-old punished mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta, dropping him four times before stopping him in the seventh.

In terms of his next opponent, seemingly everyone near the long-reigning middleweight champion is pulling him in a separate direction.

Regardless of the exploratory talks with team Munguia, Golovkin has long wanted to settle the score with Canelo Alvarez. Furthermore, promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed his desire to matchup Golovkin with WBO belt holder Demetrius Andrade.