Gennadiy Golovkin 159.2 Pounds – Kamil Szeremeta 159 Pounds – Fight Officially On

By: Hans Themistode

Although Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) is nearly 40 years of age and although he has campaigned at 160 pounds for the entirety of his 14-year career, the current IBF belt holder did what he always did. Make weight.

Showing off an impressive physique, Golovkin stepped onto the scales at 159.2 pounds. His opponent tomorrow night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood Florida, in Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs), tipped the scales at 159 pounds even.

For Golovkin, a heavy favorite on the night, stepping into the ring as a world champion is something that he has grown accustomed to. However, there will be a slight difference should he pick up yet another win. At the moment, the Kazakhstan native is tied for the most middleweight title defenses of all-time with 20, alongside newly inducted hall of famer Bernard Hopkins. A win for Golovkin will push him to the front of the line as the sole leader in that category.

Aside from the historical implications that this bout holds, Golovkin will look to prove that the light at the end of his boxing tunnel is still some ways away. In his last ring appearance, the soon to be 39-year-old was expected to make quick work of perennial contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. With a quick first-round knockdown on the night, Golovkin appeared to be on his way to just that.

Of course though, things played out much differently as Golovkin struggled mightily and was forced to settle for a close decision win. The win may have crowned him as a world champion once again after losing his titles to Canelo Alvarez the year before, but many believed that Derevyanchenko did more than enough to pick up the victory.

Now, roughly one year later, Golovkin will look to pick up a more emphatic win. One that will presumably push him to the head of the line for a third contest against Alvarez sometime in 2021.

To catch the action, fans can tune in on the DAZN streaming app tomorrow night at 8 pm.