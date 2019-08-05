Fowler Back to Winning Ways With Decision Over Rose

By: Ste Rowen

It’s been a rough few weeks for Matchroom with the ongoing Dillian Whyte failed drug test saga, but there was light relief on Friday night as Anthony Fowler return to winning ways over experienced, former world title challenger, Brian Rose at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool.

Fowler, now 10-1 (8KOs), was back in the ring five months on from his first professional defeat to domestic rival, Scott Fitzgerald. That night in March, the former Olympian hit the canvas in the final round to seal the victory for Fitzgerald, but on Friday, Anthony dominated proceedings from almost the opening bell of the ten-round bout.

34-year-old Rose, has undoubtedly seen better days but he did briefly slow down Fowler’s momentum as the final rounds ran on, even causing a cut to appear above Anthony’s right eye, but ‘The Machine’ Fowler had fought well off a stiff jab throughout and would’ve been confident enough about taking the decision once the fight came to an end.

The final scorecards came back as 98-92 (x2), 97-93 all for Fowler.

Speaking post-fight, the victor made it clear who he wanted to face next,

‘‘Hopefully Scott beats Ted Cheeseman, because I believe Scott is a better fighter and then it would be a dream come true to box Scott at the end of the year. I don’t care where it is.

Only eleven fights into my career…believe me, I’m only going to get better.’’

On the undercard…

Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr made easy work of their opponents. Ritson, now 19-1 (12KOs), stopped Marek Jedrzejewski inside three rounds, and Davies Jr followed suit with a third-round finish over Michal Dufek to improve to 18-1 (13KOs). The two men swapped expletives backstage, which almost certainly sets up a domestic super-lightweight showdown to end the year.

Heavyweight, Bakole improved to 13-1 (10KOs) with a first-round knockout of Ytalo Perea.

Jack Cullen moved to 17-1 (8KOs) with an impressive seventh round stoppage of previously unbeaten, John Harding Jr to defend his English middleweight title for the first time.

And Sean McGoldrick, previously unbeaten, was surprisingly defeated by Thomas Essomba via ten round decision. Essomba improves to 9-5 (3KOs) and claims the WBA ‘Continental’ bantamweight belt.