Former Champions Collide in Isaac Dogboe and Carl Frampton

By: Hans Themistode

Isaac Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs) might only be 24 years of age but he is already at a crossroads in his career. It was just one year ago that he was on top of the boxing world. He turned several heads when he stopped Jessie Magdaleno to capture the WBO Super Bantamweight title. He followed that up with a stoppage win in his very next contest. 2018, was coming to a close and Dogboe was looking to close the year out strong.

A matchup against Emanuel Navarrete was supposed to be just a tune up before her fought the bigger names in the division. That contest stunned all who seen it as Dogboe lost his undefeated record and his title as well. The immediate rematch was even more shocking as Dogboe was stopped in the final round.

For a fighter with such promise and still so young, his career is on the brink of mediocrity. He’s hoping for a new life in a new division as he is now moving up to the Featherweight division. His first test? Former two weight world champion Carl Frampton.

Frampton is looking to bounce back from his own defeat as he lost to Josh Warrington in his last ring appearance. Now at the age of 32, Frampton can’t afford anymore losses. He was originally scheduled to return to the ring earlier this year in Philadelphia but a freak injury to his hand forced him to the sidelines.

This contest pits two former champion who are looking to prove that they aren’t at the end of their respective careers. For Frampton, the incentive to become a three weight world champion is massively appealing to him. He is also looking to eventually untie the scoreboard with Leo Santa Cruz as they both won one fight a piece against one another. Another loss on his record could bring down the value of that huge matchup going down the line.

Dogboe is facing something else entirely. When he first burst onto the scene, not only did he have the skills of a great fighter but he also had the personality of one as well. Premature placements of him on the pound for pound list were found everywhere. Now that he has suffered back to back defeats, he is the forgotten man.

A change of scenery could lead him down the road to success once again but it could also lead to even more losses on his record. He struggled with the height and length of Navarrete and he is sure to meet even bigger fighters at his new weight class.

This is truly a crossroads matchup for both men. It isn’t just about a win for either man but more so about them making a statement to the rest of the division.