Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: Official Fight Prediction

By: Hans Themistode

It’s somewhat difficult to make a prediction for tonight’s eight-round exhibition contest between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. Reason being is that technically, there will be no winner.

Later on tonight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, the pair headline a pay-per-view card in front of a jam-packed crowd. There will be no judges but knockouts will be allowed. With that said, a winner will not be announced at the end of their showdown.

Still, despite the wacky rules, both men have talked a good game. Paul has towered over the much smaller Mayweather during their fight lead-up and poked fun at his diminutive size. In his mind, he believes he could crush the former five-division champion with the flick of his finger.

Yet, whenever the YouTube star begins warning Mayweather that he’s picked on the wrong person this time, the newly inducted Hall of Famer simply laughs and counts to 50. That number, of course, represents the other men who have said something similar but were forced to eat their words when they realized defeating Mayweather is nearly impossible.

But, as mentioned earlier, there will be no official winner tonight. Nevertheless, Mayweather could opt to outbox Paul. The newly turned boxer doesn’t have the skills or experience to keep up in that department but it’s highly unlikely Mayweather decides to go that route. Having stopped Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their 2018 exhibition as well as UFC star Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their boxing vs. MMA showdown in 2017, there’s simply no way Paul makes it to the final bell.

From a physical standpoint, Paul has it all. He’s taller, longer, heavier and simply the much bigger man. But size doesn’t win fights, they never have and they never will.

A winner may not get announced, but going the distance will Logan Paul is as good as a loss for Mayweather. So don’t expect the big hulking physical specimen to reach the end of the eighth round.

It’s difficult to pinpoint when exactly it’ll happen, but at some point, Mayweather will make Paul question himself internally and before he’s able to answer and dig deep, he’ll be staring at the ceiling lights as Mayweather stands on the ropes screaming to the crowd.