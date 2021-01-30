Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Currently Being Rescheduled

By: Hans Themistode

Floyd Mayweather’s venture into the YouTube boxing business has come to an abrupt end. At least, for now.

Over the course of several months, social media star Logan Paul attempted to lure Mayweather back into the ring one last time after officially hanging up his gloves in 2017. By all accounts, Paul’s methods worked as Mayweather announced on his Instagram account that the two would in fact be sharing the ring against one another in late February.

While getting up close and personal during their training camps was nearly impossible due to COVID-19, the two stars appeared to be gearing up for their showdown. Now however, with just a few weeks left until they were officially set to step foot inside the ring against one another, their bout has been called off due to “COVID and other things.”

Despite the cancelation, sources confirmed that both parties are working behind the scenes to reschedule the event.

For Mayweather, the newly elected hall of famer wrapped up a perfect 50-0 career with a tenth round dismantling of UFC star Conor McGregor. While he formally retired soon after, Mayweather has participated in exhibition matchups such as a three-round contest against Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in late 2018.

The results, of course, followed the same script as the entirety of his career as Mayweather won in lopsided fashion.

In the case of Paul, he’s successfully made the transition from social media influencer to de-facto boxer. The 25-year-old’s first venture into the sport came in 2018 as he took on Olajide William Olatunji (KSI) during an exhibition matchup. Paul would settle for a draw on the night before ultimately running things back. This time, as an officially sanctioned boxing match.

While he held advantages from a physical standpoint, Paul was outworked and took home the loss. His brother on the other hand, in Jake Paul, has also transitioned from YouTube star to de-facto boxer and currently holds a 2-0 record, albeit against another social media star in Ali Eson Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Although the buzz surrounding Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul was building considerably, they have chosen to push things back until presumably, COVID-19 has gotten better.