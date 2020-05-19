Floyd Mayweather Tired of Fighters Calling Out Manny Pacquiao: “Don’t Chase Him, You Young Guys Chase Each Other”

By: Hans Themistode

Manny Pacquiao has spent the vast majority of his career with an X on his back.

With world titles in eight divisions and wins over countless hall of famers, it makes complete sense that Pacquiao has always been the hunted. Grabbing a win over him not only leads to a career high payday, but it could also provide you with your own hall of fame ticket as well.

Nov. 23, 2014, Macau, China — Superstar Manny Pacquiao wins a 12-round unanimous decision over WBO Jr. Welterweight champion Chris “Real Rocky” Algieri. at the Cotai Arena in The Venetian Macao Resort in Macau,China. —- Photo Credit : Chris Farina – Top Rank (no other credit allowed) copyright 2014

But now, at the age of 41, former Pacquiao opponent, Floyd Mayweather is somewhat disgusted with the non stop call outs.

“It’s sad that you hear guys say, ‘I want to fight Manny Pacquiao,” said Mayweather to Fighthype. “But Manny Pacquiao is 41 now. Don’t chase him. You young guys chase each other. Stop chasing this old man. If the opportunity presents itself, go out and do what you got to do. Let Manny Pacquiao pick and choose who he wants to fight. With everything he’s accomplished, hopefully, he’s made some smart investments.”

Mayweather of course defeated Pacquiao back in 2015. Since then, Mayweather decided to hang up the gloves just two years and two fights later. Pacquiao on the other hand, is showing no signs of slowing down. He wrapped up year number 24 with a one sided victory over Adrien Broner and capped things off with a close but clear win over Keith Thurman. The latter gifted Pacquiao with yet another world title on his already filled mantle.

Retirement doesn’t seem to be on the mind of Pacquiao either, as he is picking from the young contenders who continually call him out. That would include 32 year old Mikey Garcia, age 32 Terence Crawford and 30 year old Errol Spence Jr. Even 21 year old Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia has thrown his hat into the race.

Protruding from those names to become the odds on favorite recently has been Mikey Garcia. With another young strong fighter seemingly on tap for the 41 Pacquiao, Mayweather doesn’t have an issue with it, he’s just speaking what’s on his mind.

“It’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do. I don’t have anything against him, but it’s not me.”