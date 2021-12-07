Floyd Mayweather: “I’m A Tell Y’all The Truth About Canelo, Mother F*cker Easy, He A Cakewalk”

By: Hans Themistode

For roughly a decade, Floyd Mayweather reigned supreme as boxing’s number one fighter in the world. During his time on top of the sport’s mountain top, Mayweather knocked off everyone who dared challenge him for supremacy. Amongst those who ultimately came up short, was a 23-year-old Canelo Alvarez.

With Mayweather hanging up his gloves nearly five years ago, Alvarez has gone on to etch his name at the top of nearly every pound for pound list. Most recently, the Mexican star reinforced his lofty pound for pound standing by becoming the first fighter in boxing history to win all four world titles in the super middleweight division.

Still, while Alvarez is mostly viewed as boxing’s leading man, Mayweather has decided to pull back the curtain on his long-time rival and reveal his thoughts on his skillset.

“I’m a tell y’all the truth about Canelo,” said Mayweather to a group of reporters. “Mother f*cker easy man, he a cakewalk. Y’all praising this dude, this dude was nothing. I was almost 40 years old when I cooked this dude, easy.”

Mayweather, who was 36 by the time he swapped fists with Alvarez, handled the now pound-for-pound star with relative ease. The two would originally square off in September of 2013, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though Alvarez remained extremely confident in his ability to hand Mayweather the first defeat of his career, he was despondent following 12 mostly lopsided rounds.

Regardless of the outcome, however, Alvarez has stated time and time again that at the age of 23, he was far too young and inexperienced to face Mayweather. The now 31-year-old has also revealed that if a matchup against Mayweather took place while he was at his best both physically and mentally, the outcome would be vastly different.

In spite of Mayweather’s scathing criticism, Alvarez appears to be moving forward with his career. The newly crowned undisputed titlist recently revealed that in his next ring appearance, he intends on moving up to the cruiserweight division in an attempt to become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win world titles in five separate weight classes.