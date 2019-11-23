Floyd Mayweather Eyeing Two Huge Contests in 2020

By: Hans Themistode

Now that we have gotten past our hysteria over Floyd Mayweather Jr making his return to the ring in 2020. We can now focus on who “Money May” plans on making his return against.

Following an instagram post marking his decision to fight once again in 2020, Mayweather subsequently posted a picture with UFC President Dana White. The last time these two were seen together, the pair put on one of the biggest events in 2017. That was of course, when Mayweather took on UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match. One that Mayweather won via tenth round stoppage.

A rematch with McGregor had long been discussed, but now, two years later, one has to believe that it wouldn’t be quite the draw that it was the first time around. With McGregor failing to win a contest in the octagon since 2016, he still remains a major draw but not what he once was.

McGregor was last seen in 2018 as he lost via submission to UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The aforementioned Nurmagomedov, has now been linked to a contest with Mayweather. There has been a bit of resistance for the contest to take place, but as of late, it has been embraced more than ever.

Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, welcomes the idea of his son facing Mayweather, who carries an undefeated record of 28-0 in his MMA career. First things first however, and that is a matchup between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, a fighter who is currently on a 12 fight winning streak in the UFC. The contest between the two is expected to be one of the biggest in the history of the UFC.

“Floyd, I respect your wish to fight Khabib,” said Abdulmanap via Instagram. “At the moment we have our most crucial moment, when he have to hold the best fight in the history of the UFC.”

Unlike in 2017, Mayweather does not intend on returning to the ring for just one fight. Instead, it seems as though his first bout back will be something of a warm up as he gets himself prepared for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

According to reports, Mayweather believes that “the time is right” for a rematch to take place in 2020 with Pacquiao.

For over five years in the career of Mayweather, he has fought on two of the biggest Mexican holidays which are in May and September. Those dates have since been taken by current boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. Mayweather could be angling to get them back.

Outside of his last contest which took place at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Mayweather has always made his home just down the block at the MGM Grand Arena. Mayweather could change that narrative as he eyes the Allegiant Stadium, which would be the home of the NFL team Las Vegas Raiders when the team officially moves from Oakland in 2020.

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but Mayweather is certainly making his return to the ring. Sit back, relax and prepare for one wild 2020. Courtesy of Floyd Mayweather Jr.