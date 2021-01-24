Floyd Mayweather Continues To Dog Conor McGregor: “Conor Can’t Even Win In His Own Sport”

By: Hans Themistode

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t have an issue with anyone attempting to put a few bucks in their pockets, no matter how whacky the idea. However, some ideas just don’t make any sense.

For the past several years, UFC star Conor McGregor pushed the notion that he would take on boxing icon Manny Pacquiao. Considering McGregor reportedly pocketed a cool $130 million for his efforts against Mayweather in August of 2017, the move was justified.

Mayweather, to his credit, saw roughly $280 million deposited into his bank account for the tenth round stoppage victory. Having seen how much money could be made for facing McGregor, Pacquiao’s team not only entertained the idea but by all accounts, both sides were deep in negotiations.

All that seemingly needed to be done was for McGregor to take care of business last night in the octagon. What appeared to be an easy fight on paper turned out to be anything but that as the crossover star was viciously knocked out in the second round against Dustin Poirier.

Mayweather, of course, took notice of the beating McGregor received from his palatial estate. Now, the newly elected hall of famer isn’t convinced his rival should make the trek back to the boxing ring when he’s having issues getting the job done in his own sport.

“Conor can’t even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao,” said Mayweather via Instagram.

Before McGregor picked up the stunning upset defeat, many viewed his contest against Pacquiao as an intriguing one. For Mayweather on the other hand, he was particularly mum on the subject whenever it was brought to his attention. While McGregor and Pacquiao may compete in different sports, Mayweather notices one glaring similarity between them.

That, of course, would be that both men were defeated by the aforementioned Mayweather. Even if by chance both men negotiate a deal to step into the ring, at this point in time, the former boxing star believes that nobody will tune in.

“Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”