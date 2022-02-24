Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Floyd Mayweather Claims He Barely Trained For Logan Paul Exhibition

Posted on 02/24/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Floyd Mayweather has spent most of his childhood and adult life in the sport of boxing. But while the newly inducted Hall of Famer hung up his gloves for good in 2017, he remains a prominent figure.

In many cases, fighters who have ultimately decided to retire, have often found themselves returning to the pugilistic sport sooner rather than later. Although Mayweather built his legacy and amassed his mind-numbing fortune thanks to the sport of boxing, he isn’t planning a return to the ring.

“I don’t miss boxing at all,” said Mayweather during an interview with Fight Hub TV.

Even with Mayweather claiming that he isn’t yearning to return to the ring full-time, he has entertained his undying fans with several exhibition contests. Just last year, the former five-division world titlist accepted a crossover matchup between himself and social media star turned de-facto boxer, Logan Paul.

Heading into their eight-round exhibition, Mayweather was viewed as a prohibited favorite. With Paul having little to no experience in the ring and losing his only pro contest against fellow social media star KSI, many around the boxing world were expecting Mayweather to brutally stop Paul, despite the massive difference in height and reach.

Normally defensive, Mayweather flipped the script during their showdown. The now 45-year-old marched forward, stalked Paul, and landed several big blows throughout the night.

Despite being rocked on numerous occasions, Paul finished their contest on his two feet. Shortly after, the social media sensation gloated over his ability to go eight full rounds with Mayweather. Nonetheless, Mayweather has now revealed that their exhibition was something he hardly trained for and didn’t take seriously.

If, however, the two squared off in a sanctioned full-scale boxing match, Mayweather believes that Paul would’ve been staring up at the ceiling lights in little to no time at all.

“I just had fun, did an exhibition with a YouTuber, Logan Paul, we had fun. Gave the people just a little bit of entertainment. People got to know that there’s a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would’ve been a blowout in the first round.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Kell Brook Puts A Violent End To Rivalry With Amir Khan, Stops Him In Six
February 19th
Gennadiy Golovkin: “I Know Canelo As A Fighter, I Have The Keys To Open Him Up”
February 20th
Oscar De La Hoya Gives His Take On Canelo's Current Fight Offers: “I Would Choose Charlo And Benavidez, They're The Real Threats”
February 23rd
Kell Brook-Amir Khan: No More Unfinished Business
February 19th
Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Undercard Results: Viddal Riley Easily Defeats Willbeforce Shihepo
February 19th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend