Floyd Mayweather Announces February 20th, 2021 Exhibition Bout Against Social Media Star Logan Paul

By: Hans Themistode

For the past few months, former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather has dropped several short video clippings of himself working in the gym. Now, he has finally revealed why.

On February 20th, 2021, Mayweather will face off against social media star turned de-facto boxer, Logan Paul, in an exhibition boxing match. No site has been announced as of yet, but the event will be shown on Fanmio on Pay-Per-View.

Rumors of Paul and Mayweather facing off against one another have been circulating for months now. Paul though, was mum over the possibility not long ago.

“I can’t say shit right now,” said Paul to TMZ reporters in September. “You know I can’t say shit.”

Shortly following his muted response, Paul recorded himself hitting the heavy bag inside of a boxing gym while he pleaded with Mayweather to sign the contract in order for their showdown to take place.

“Hey Floyd, I know you’ve had the contract for a while now,” said Paul. “At first I thought you didn’t want to sign it because you didn’t want one punch to ruin your legacy. Now, maybe, I think you haven’t signed it because you don’t know how to sign your name. Sign the fucking contract Floyd.”

For Mayweather, he never provided any truths to the rumors. Now however, he has officially announced that he will in fact face Paul in the second month of 2021.

For the future first ballot hall of famer, he hasn’t stepped into the boxing ring for an official match since his 10th round stoppage win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. Prior to that, he hasn’t faced a full-time boxer since a 2015 one-sided unanimous decision against Andre Berto. With that being said, Mayweather did enter the ring in late 2018 against the unheralded Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match. Mayweather wasted little time on the night, bulldozing him via first-round stoppage.

Now, he’ll look to continue that trend as he takes on the much bigger Paul. After coming up short in his lone ring appearance against fellow social media star KSI in November of 2019, Paul has yet to step foot back inside of the ring.

At six feet two inches, Paul will carry a six-inch height and four-inch reach advantage into the ring with him against the former 12-time champion. Also, Mayweather spent the bulk of his career fighting from 130 to 154 pounds. For Paul, on the other hand, he normally tips the scale at roughly 200 pounds. A weight limit has not been released as of yet, but for now, Mayweather vs Paul is official for February 20th, 2021.