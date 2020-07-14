ESPN Boxing Results: Mikaela Mayer Boxes Circles Around Helen Joseph

Mikaela Mayer vs Helen Joseph

In what was the first women’s main event on ESPN in several years, former Olympian Mikaela Mayer (13-5, KOs) made it look easy against Helen Joseph (17-5-2, 10 KOs).

Watching tonight’s contest at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada was akin to watching a movie on replay. From the first round to the tenth, nothing changed as Mayer did whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Javier Martinez vs Jonathan Burrs

Highly touted amateur Javier Martinez (1-0, 0 KOs) jumped into the win column tonight for his pro debut at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Waiting on Marinez on the night was the unheralded Jonathan Burrs (2-2, 0 KOs).

If the undefeated newly turned pro was expecting an easy night at the office, then he was sadly mistaken. The two traded power shots in the middle of the ring and barely allowed time for a lull period.

It may have taken Martinez the entire four rounds to get the job done, but it was a clean sweep on the according to all three judges who scored it 40-36 in favor of Martinez.

Clay Burns vs Ruben Cervera

For the second time in three weeks, Clay Burns (9-9-2, 4 KOs) found himself on the wrong end of a unanimous decision at the hands of the judges.

Ruben Cervera on the other hand, made it two wins in a row after losing his previous two. It was simply an easy nights work for Cervera as he landed a quick knockdown in the first round. From there he outworked his man over the course of six rounds and pulled in the 12th victory of his career.

Clay Collard vs Lorawnt Nelson

After handing losses to three undefeated prospects in a row, Clay Collard (8-2-3, 3 KOs) walked into his matchup against Lorawnt Nelson (5-4, 4 KOs) as a heavy favorite.

Collard proved his backers right as he floored his man multiple times en route to a second knockout win.