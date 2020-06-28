ESPN Boxing Results: Miguel Berchelt Scores Another Knockout Win

Miguel Berchelt vs Eleazar Valenzuela

It was an easy night at the office for WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (38-1, 34 KOs) as he took on Eleazar Valenzuela (21-14-4, 16 KOs) in the main event spot in the Conference Center at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Things started off great for Berchelt as he scored an early first round knockdown. Valenzuela got back to his feet as the round came to a close. From there, a quick night was thought to be in the cards for Berchelt, but Valenzuela had other plans as he proved to be durable.

However, in the sixth round, Berchelt poured on the pressure and scored the stoppage victory.

Omar Aguilar vs Dante Jardon

Before you could get comfortable in your seat, the fight between Omar Aguilar (18-0, 17 KOs) and Dante Jardon (32-7, 23 KOs) was over.

The end came the moment Aguilar let his hands go. He stunned his man as he backed into a corner. Before the punishment could continue though, the referee stepped in to call an end to the contest.

Alan Picasso vs Florentino Hernandez

Alan Picasso (14-1, 5 KOs) handed Florentino Hernandez (14-6-2, 9 KOs) his second straight defeat at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Picasso came out as the aggressor to start the night and his opponent had a difficult time keeping up the pace. Both men had their moments but Picasso was simply the better man as the judges scored it in his favor.

In a weird twist, instead of using the normal three judges to score the event, boxing has decided to extend it’s judging to six in a. temporary move. The final scorecards read 78-74, 79-73, 79-74 and 80-72 for the remaining judges in favor of Picasso.