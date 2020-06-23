ESPN Boxing Results: Joshua Franco Takes Andrew Moloney’s WBA Super Flyweight World Title

Andrew Moloney vs Joshua Franco

We have new world champion on our hands as Joshua Franco (17-1, 8 KOs).

The main event of this card over at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, was centered around Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KO). He was undefeated, strong and the WBA Super Flyweight world champion. Franco on the other hand, was supposed to be nothing more than a speed bump, but he proved to be much more than that.

Early on the two went back and forth with heavy blows, but it was the second half of the fight where it was all Franco. The nonstop pressure that he produced finally broke his man in the 11th round as he scored a knockdown. That, coupled with his come forward game plan led him to his first world title. The judges scoring the contest had it 115-112 and two scores of 114-113 for Franco.

Christopher Diaz vs Jason Sanchez

Christopher Diaz (26-2, 16 KOs) boxed circles around Jason Sanchez (15-2, 8 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both men split their last two ring appearances and had something to prove.

Sanchez tried to bully his way to a win, but it was Diaz who used his footwork and ring IQ to make his man look silly. Everything that Diaz threw seemed to land in a big way.

After nine mostly one sided rounds, Diaz turned up the pressure in the tenth and final round and really had his man busted up. Sanchez managed to make it to the end of the contest but lost a unanimous decision victory. The judges scoring the contest had it 98-92, 97-93 and 98-92 in favor of Diaz.

Miguel Contreras vs Rolando Vargas

Both Miguel Contreras (11-0, 6 KOs) and Rolando Vargas (5-1, 5 KOs) came into their super lightweight contest tonight as undefeated prospects. Yet, it was Contreras who left the ring with the 0 still in his loss column.

Vargas was simply one step slow all night long as Contreras continually beat his man to the punch. As the rounds ticked by Vargas became more and more desperate and began to throw big shots. None landed however. And Contreras cruised to a unanimous decision victory. Each judge scoring the contest had it 58-56 in favor of Contreras.

Helaman Olguin vs Adam Stewart

Helaman Olguin (8-3, 3 KOs) upset the applecart with a unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated Adam Stewart (8-1-1, 5 KOs).

Things started off a bit sketchy for Stewart as a clash of heads opened up a cut under his right eye. His corner was able to get the gash under control but he never looked quite comfortable during the contest. He was tentative and refused to let his hands go. In the end, his reluctant style cost him his undefeated record as Olguin won a close majority decision.

One judge scoring the contest had it 57-57 but was quickly overruled by the remaining two scorers who had it 58-56 in favor of Olguin.