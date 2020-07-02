ESPN Boxing Results: Jose Pedraza Batters Mikkel LesPierre

Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre

Jose Pedraza (27-3, 13 KOs) was given an additional two weeks when his original contest against Mikkel LesPierre (22-2-1, 10 KOs) fell through due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The former world champion was not too pleased and took out his aggression tonight at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From the opening bell Pedraza busted up his man his shots to the head. But it was a shot to the body in that frame which had LesPierre running for the duration of the round.

While clearly trailing on the scorecards, Pedraza made things even more daunting as he scored a fifth round knockdown. From there it was smooth sailing for the former belt holder.

In the tenth and final round, Pedraza added the finishing touches with yet another knockdown. LesPierre proved that he had no quit in him as he staggered back to his feet and fought to the final bell.

His efforts however, were not rewarded as the judges scored the contest in Pedraza’s favor. The final tally of the contest were as followed 100-88 and two scores of 99-89 in favor of Pedraza.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Adan Gonzalez

It was shocking to see two time Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs) suffer defeat in his pro debut at the hands of Adan Gonzalez (5-3-2, 2 KOs).

Ramirez was dropped in the first round and outworked over the course of the contest. Tonight however, it was an entirely different story.

The two time gold medal winner completely outclassed Gonzalez in their rematch at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. When the final bell rang, Ramirez got exactly what he was looking for as all three judges scored it 60-54 in his favor.

Kingsley Ibeh vs Patrick Mailata

For the second time in one week, Kingsley Ibeh (5-1, 4 KOs) found himself on the winning side of a heavyweight contest. His latest victim, came in the form of Patrick Mailata (4-1, 2 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To start off their contest, both men threw heavy shots and landed as well. As things continued though, they became sloppier and sloppier as they became gassed.

At the end of six grueling rounds, Ibeh was elated when the judges sided with him in his contest against Mailata.

Danny Murray vs Elvis Rodriguez

It was a quick night’s work for Elvis Rodriguez (7-0-1, 7 KOs) as he stopped Danny Murray (5-4) in the very first round.

Murray was barely given a chance to break a sweat as the first punch that landed on his chin sent him down to the canvas. Referee Robert Hoyle began his count but quickly ruled the contest over when he realized how injured Murray was on the ground.

With seven knockouts to go with his seven career victories, hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach seemed pleased with the work of his young prospect.