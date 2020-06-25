ESPN Boxing Results: Jason Moloney Stops Leonardo Baez in the Seventh

Jason Moloney vs Leonardo Baez

Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) took home a unanimous decision victory tonight against Leonardo Baez. Both men headlined Top Ranks summer series at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moloney started off the contest coming in close and kept the fight there all night long. His opponent on the night in Leonardo Baez (18-3, 8 KOs) was the rangier and taller fighter of the two but couldn’t use his reach to his advantage. On the inside, Moloney manhandled his opponent and eventually forced a corner stoppage at the end of the seventh round.

Abraham Nova vs Avery Sparrow

Undefeated Abraham Nova (19-0, 14 KOs) got all that he could handle from Avery Sparrow (10-2, 3 KOs).

With Sparrow coming into this contest off a 15 month layoff and only a few weeks notice, not much was expected of him. Yet, he proved his doubters wrong with the performance he put forward tonight.

He fought Nova tooth and nail for much of the night but unfortunately for him, the judges viewed his efforts in a negative light as they all turned in their scorecards in favor of Nova.

The final tally was as follow: 99-91, 97-93 and 96-94 all for Nova on the night.

Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz vs Luis Porozo

Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz (15-0, 10 KOs) may have walked out of the ring at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada a winner when he took on Luis Porozo (15-3, 8 KOs), but there is a bettor who truly won tonight.

An unnamed man threw down a cool $192,000 on Gonzalez-Ruiz to win. His reward was $14,000 and he is happily cashing his betting ticket as his man won on the night.

It didn’t take long for Gonzalez-Ruiz to get things going. A second round knockdown placed him in the drivers seat early on. Porozo rose to his feet and carried on but was simply outclassed over the course of 8 rounds.

The judges scoring the contest had it 76-73 and 77-73 twice in favor of Gonzalez-Ruiz.

Vlad Panin vs Benjamin Whitaker

It was a close contest between Welterweight fringe contenders Vlad Panin (8-1, 4 KOs) and Benjamin Whitaker (13-4, 3 KOs).

Panin was the man on the hunt for much of the night. He stalked the shorter Whitaker as the latter decided to lay back and rely on his counter punching. For much of the contest, Whitaker’s plan worked. He landed more shots according to the final stats, but the judges went against those numbers entirely.

The scorecards at the end of the bout were as followed, 57-57 even and 58-56 for the remaining two judges in favor of Panin.

Reymond Yanong vs Clay Burns

Reymond Yanong (11-5-1, 9 KOs) got back into the win column as he sent Clay Burns (9-8-2 4 KOs) home with a loss. Things started out without any sort of feel out process. It was Burns who seemed to get the better of the action during the first half of the fight. But it was the second half in which Yanong dominated.

His nonstop pressure backed his man up with nowhere to go. From there, it was heavy leather that was hurled in the direction of Burns. Some how though, he managed to survive to the final bell, but the judges were not kind to him as he lost a split decision. The scorecards read 58-56 for Burns, but was quickly overruled by the remaining two judges who scored it 59-55 and 58-56 for Yanong.

Kingsley Ibeh vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

Kingsley Ibeh (4-1, 4 KOs) made it an easy night for the judges at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Waldo Cortes Acosta (5-3, 2 KOs) took home the first meeting between the two via split decision in October of 2019, but tonight was another story entirely.

Ibeh came out strong to start off the night. He had little regard for defense as it was bombs away. Acosta, not wanting to be outdone, did the same. However, it turned out to be a bad idea for Acosta as Ibeh caught his man in the 4th round with an uppercut. Acosta hit the ground and was subsequently counted out.