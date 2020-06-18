ESPN Boxing Results: Gabriel Flores Jr Outclasses Josec Ruiz

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Josec Ruiz

It was an easy night’s work for Gabriel Flores Jr (18-0, 6 KOs) as he took down Josec Ruiz (21-3-3, 14 KOs) in the new main event tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An early knockdown in the second round gave the impression that we were on our way to an early night. To the credit of Ruiz however, he bounced back up and continued to fight for the entirety of the night.

Unfortunately for him though, it simply wasn’t enough as Flores took home another victory. The final scorecards were as followed 100-89 for all three judges.

Adrian Servin vs Robert Rodriguez

Adrian Servin (9-1-1, 3 KOs) walked into the ring against Robert Rodriguez (8-0-1, 4 KOs) an undefeated, but he didn’t leave as one as Rodriguez scored the knockout win in the second round.

Things started off slow in the first round as neither man established a rhythm. In the second thought, it was all Rodriguez as he landed a right hand to drop his man. It didn’t take long for Rodriguez to jump all over his man which forced the referee to step in and call an end to the contest in the second round.

Victor Rodriguez vs Justin Horsley

Victor Rodriguez (3-0, 1 KO) took home an easy win against Justin Horsley (0-2). It was a difficult matchup as Horsely came in with a herky, jerky sort of style but he was quickly figured out with the first minute of the fight.

Rodriguez landed whenever he wanted throughout the night, while Horsley attempted to play catchup. Unfortunately for him though, he was never able to as Rodriguez cruised to an easy unanimous decision victory.

Frevian Gonzalez vs Jose Martinez

Frevian Gonzalez (3-0, 1 KO) took advantage of his upgraded co main event slot tonight as he outpointed the game Jose Martinez (2-1, KO). Both men may have came into this contest as undefeated fighters but it was Gonzalez who looked like the seasoned fighter in the there.

He continually beat his man to the punch over the course of four rounds. All judges viewing the contest from ringside were in agreement with what they saw on the night as they had it 39-37 twice and 40-36 to hand Gonzalez his third straight win.

David Kaminsky vs Clay Collard

David Kaminsky (6-1, 3 KOs) became the third straight undefeated fighter that Clay Collard gave their first professional loss too. It was the first time that Kaminsky appeared on television and it was supposed to be his moment to shine. But Collard did not intend on becoming simply another victim.

The rugged contender pushed the pace from the onset and kept that pace going all night long. At the end of six rounds, Kaminsky’s face told the story of the fight as he was completely beat up.

The judges scoring the contest were all in disagreement as one scorecard had it 58-56 for Kaminsky. However, the remaining two however gave the right man the win to the tune of 58-56 for Kaminsky.