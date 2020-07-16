ESPN Boxing Results: Felix Verdejo Makes a Statement Against Will Madera

Former superstar prospect Felix Verdejo was once amongst the rising stars in the sport of boxing. A motorcycle however, coupled with an upset loss saw his star dim.

After his quick first round knockout over Will Madera tonight, it’s shining bright once again.

Verdejo’s main event at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada didn’t last long as he pummeled his man from the very beginning. The shots landed by Verdejo seemed to be ubiquitous and Madero had no answer.

The contest came to an end once Verdejo cornered his man and let off a barrage of punches that saw Madera go down and stay there.

Kenny Davis Jr vs Eduardo Sanchez

Kicking off a night of boxing was Jr lightweight prospects Kenny Davis Jr (3-2, 0 KOs) and Eduardo Sanchez (2-3, 0 KOs).

There was absolutely no feel out round between either man as they met in the center of the ring and banged it out. Sanchez was out working his man early on until the third round changed everything. With only a few seconds remaining, Davis Jr floored his man. Sanchez struggled to his feet but managed to continue the contest.

From there, it was bombs away as both men let their hands go. At the end of four rounds, the judges were in agreement as they scored the contest in the favor of Davis Jr.

Jared Anderson vs Hector Perez

It didn’t take long for heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson (5-0, 5 KOs) to take out Hector Perez (7-3, 3 KOs). Their contest at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was over with roughly one minute.

With one strong right hand, Perez hit the deck and contest was over as the referee counted him out.

Martino Jules vs Alex Jumakhonov

Martino Jules (10-0, 2 KOs) nearly saw his undefeated record blemished for the first time in his career. In the co main event against Alex Jumakhonov (8-3-2, 4 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jules was pushed to the absolute limit.

Jamakhonov pushed the pace and punished his opponent on the inside. Jules however, made the adjustments and began to out box his man. In the end, he did just enough to squeak by with a unanimous decision victory. The final scorecards were as followed: 76-76 and two scores of 78-74 all in favor of Jules.