ESPN Boxing Results: Carlos Takam Defeats Jerry Forrest

Carlos Takam vs Jerry Forrest

Heavyweight contender Carlos Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) proved tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada that he still has life in those 39 year old bones.

His opponent on the night in Jerry Forrest (26-4, 20 KOs) was lethargic for most of the night. He seldom threw combinations as he was looking for one shot to end the night. Unfortunately for Forrest, that big shot never came as he was on the losing end of a unanimous decision.

Fred Wilson Jr vs Donte Stubbs

After picking up the first loss in his young career during his last ring appearance, Donte Stubbs (7-1, 2 KOs) bounced back in a big way.

Stubbs came out of the gates fast to start off his contest against Fred Wilson Jr (6-1-2, KOs). He consistently pushed his man back while applying heavy pressure. Stubbs winged big shots which for the most part, hit nothing but air. In the third and fifth rounds however, Stubbs dropped his man with a right hand. From there, it was smooth sailing as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Joshafat Ortiz vs Joshua Orta

A pair of undefeated fighters graced the ring at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas when Joshua Orta (7-1, 2 KOs) took on Joshafat Ortiz (8-0, 4 KOs).

It was nonstop leather from the opening bell as both man landed hard shots to kick things off. It was the pace of Ortiz however, which dictated the action early on. Not to be outdone, Orta came on strong during the second half of the fight. It was simply a case of too little too late as Ortiz walked away with the victory.

The final scores of the contest were as followed: 57-57 and two scores of 58-56 all in favor of Ortiz.