ESPN Boxing Results: Alex Saucedo Decisions Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo vs Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo continued his path back to a world title as he took down a game Sonny Fredrickson. Their contest headlined at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight.

The matchup between the two was thought to be a fast paced back and forth contest, and it did not disappoint as both men came out firing. Saucedo though, was more aggressive than his man and seemed to edge every round.

In the end, the judges viewed it the same as Saucedo left with the unanimous decision victory.

Josue Vargas vs Salvador Briceno

Super lightweight contender Josue Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) may have had an easy time inside of the ring against Salvador Briceno (17-6, 11 KOs) but it was a difficult night for him outside of it.

Before his co main event against Briceno, the father of Vargas was unable to corner his son’s fight due to him breaking the rules of leaving the bubble. Vargas was emotional during an interview discussing his upcoming contest, but he managed to get past his issues and cruised to a unanimous decision victory against Briceno.

It was nearly a clean sweep as Briceno was awarded only one round on the night. The final scorecards were as followed 99-91 while the remaining two judges gave every single round to Vargas via 100-90.

John Bauza vs Lawrence Fryers

Win number 14 for came easily for John Bauza as he took on Lawrence Fryers at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was the classic case of brawler vs boxer, and on the night, the boxer in Bauza took home the win. There were difficult moments for the undefeated Bauza though, who withstood the pressure of his man all night long. Fryers did have his moments throughout the contest. He was able to push his man back and land good shots inside. Those shots to the midsection did little to bother Bauza on the night.

After eight full rounds, Bauza cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Donte Stubbs vs Isiah Jones

Donte Stubbs (6-1, 2 KOs) had a difficult night at the office against Isiah Jones (9-2, 3 KOs). The two kicked off Top Rank on ESPN tonight.

Jones started off fast during the contest. His jab landed with consistency and constantly pushed his man. But as the matchup continued, the forward pressure of Stubbs began to wear on him. Stubbs fought off his back for the second half of the contest but he proved that he was just as comfortable doing just that.

Stubbs simply could not get his offense going and his undefeated record paid the price. The final scorecards for the contest read 57-57, 58-56, 59-55 all in favor of Jones.