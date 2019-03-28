ESPN Boxing Preview: Gzozdyk vs. Ngumbu, Kavaliauskas vs. Robinson

By: William Holmes

On Saturday night Oleksandr Gvozdyk will defend his WBC Light Heavyweight Title against Doudou Ngumbu in the main event of a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN telecast.

This bout will air live on ESPN from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The co-main event will be between Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Ray Robinson in the welterweight division. The winner of this bout could have bigger bouts on the horizon against either Amir Khan or Terence Crawford.



Photo Credit: Top Rank Boxing Twitter Account

The undercard will feature fighters such as Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, Frederick Lawson, Jose Lopez, Christian Mbilli, and Cassius Chaney.

The following is a preview of the co-main event and main event of the night.