ESPN Boxing Full Results: Mike Plania Upsets Joshua Greer Jr

Joshua Greer Jr vs Mike Plania

Joshua Greer Jr. (22-2-1, 12 KOs) put his WBO number one ranking on the line against the unheralded Mike Plania (24-1, 12 KOs). Before hand, it seemed like an easy decision to make, but hindsight is always 20/20 and Plania cashed in, in a major way.

Plania dropped his man in the first round to set the tempo of the night. He did so again in the sixth. Making the hole even wider for Greer Jr. To his credit though, he did dig himself out of it during the later rounds, but he simply ran out of time.

Despite the knockdowns and the domination that he showed one judge inexplicably scored the contest 94-94. Thankfully he was overruled by the remaining two judges who scored it 97-91 and in favor of Plania.

Bobirzhan Mominov vs Cameron Krael

Bobirzhan Mominov (11-0, 8 KOs) made it a perfect 3-0 for undefeated fighters fighting tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mominov pounded Cameron Krael (17-16-3, 4 KOs) for six rounds in the co main event tonight.

Krael put up very little resistance as he was relegated to becoming a punching bag for most of the night. All three judges saw the same man winning in Mominov as they scored it 57-56 and 58-55 twice.

Hector Perez vs Juan Torres

Hector Perez (7-2, 3 KOs) and Juan Torres (5-3-1, 2 KOs) fought at a snails pace at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neither man seemed interested in pushing the pace or ending the night early.

The pace was so slow in fact, that commentator and former world champion Tim Bradley constantly complained of the lack of action.

Isiah Jones vs Nikoloz Sekhniashvili

Isiah Jones found (8-2, 3 KOs) found out quickly that Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (6-0, 4 KOs) hits as hard as anyone he has ever faced before. After tasting a bit of his man’s power in the first round, Jones decided that the best place to be was on the ropes. His game plan worked as he ended the fight upright. But it did nothing to impress the judges as he was overpowered through the course of 6 rounds.

All judges scoring the contest were in agreement when their scorecards were tallied up. 60-54 twice and 59-55 all in favor of Sekhniashvili.

Giovani Santillan vs Antonio Demarco

Who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Former world champion Antonio Demarco (33-9-1, 24 KOs) gave Giovani Santillan (26-0, 15 KOs) the toughest fight of his career over at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santillan started off strong, landing shots to the body and head. But no matter what he throw at the direction of DeMarco, the former champion simply kept coming forward. At the end of ten hard fought rounds, Santillan did just enough to sneak out of the building with a majority decision victory. The final scores were 95-95, while the two remaining judges scored it 96-94 in favor of Santillan.