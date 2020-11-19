Errol Spence Jr: “This Is One Of The Best I’ve Ever Felt, I’m Going To Make An Impactful statement”

By: Hans Themistode

Vulnerability and Errol Spence Jr. has never been associated with one another. Yet, following a horrific car wreck in October of 2019, Spence Jr. found himself inside of a hospital room with a boxing ring the further thing from his mind.

As the days turned to weeks and the weeks into months, Spence Jr.’s health status became a constant question mark. Now, with over a year to train both his body and mind, the Dallas native believes he’s beyond ready to take on Danny Garcia on December 5th.

“It was a lot of uncertainty,” said Spence Jr. as he recalled how he felt following his accident with Ray Flores. “I didn’t know what I was going to do but I just knew that I was going to keep training. Now, I feel ready to go. This is one of the best I’ve ever felt.”

Although Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) says his health is 100 percent back to where it once was, he’ll receive an immediate test from Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs). The hard hitting Philadelphia native has expressed his desire to rip away both the IBF and WBC welterweight world titles away from Spence Jr. in just a few more weeks.

The eyes of the boxing world are anxious to see just how Spence Jr. intends on approaching his first fight in nearly a year in a half. Those plans however, will remain under wraps until December 5th.

“My coach has a great game plan. I’m just going to feel him out. I don’t know how the first round is going to go. If I can press him then I’m going to press and do what I do.”

Once the 30-year-old Spence Jr. was given a clean bill of health, many expected him to take on a soft touch. Those thoughts though, never crossed his mind. To the powerful southpaw, there was no point in taking a step back.

“He’s a tough opponent with a granite chin. He’s always in tough fights and he’s going to bring the best out of me. I think if I took a tune up fight I wouldn’t have been 100 percent focused. I’m going to make an impactful statement. I guarantee there will be highlights everywhere. I’m going to put on a great show and performance and I will get that W come December 5th.”

For Spence Jr., a win is nothing more than a mere formality. The current unified welterweight titlist believes he’s as good as he’s ever been. Whilst he isn’t overlooking the former two division champion, Spence Jr. is not only confident of continuing his title reign but also in beating everyone that’s put in front of him.

“Line em up. Whoever else is in my way let’s get it.”