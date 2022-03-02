Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Errol Spence Jr. Praises Yordenis Ugas: “He’s A Tough Competitor, Comes To Fight; I Thought He Won The Shawn Porter Fight”

Posted on 03/02/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr. knows he won’t be in the ring with a pushover come April 16th.

On the night, Spence Jr. will attempt to unify his WBC and IBF welterweight titles when he takes on WBA champion, Yordenis Ugas. The two will officially swap fists in front of Spence Jr.’s hometown crowd at the AT&t Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Despite facing a who’s who of fighters at 147 pounds, including Danny Garcia, Kell Brook, and Lamont Peterson – Spence Jr. has waltzed to the ring as the odds on favorite. With his showdown against Ugas slowly nearing, Spence Jr. once again finds himself in the favored position according to oddsmakers.

Ultimately, Spence Jr., who was last seen in the ring against Danny Garcia in December of 2020, doesn’t view the Cuban born Ugas as a walk in the park. Having won 12 of his 13 bouts, including a short notice win against Manny Pacquiao while being somewhat physically compromised, Spence Jr. is of the belief that the recent win streak of Ugas actually stretches to 13 straight.

During the first quarter of 2019, Ugas fought a back and forth contest against former two-time welterweight champion, Shawn Porter. Although Ugas was handed the split decision defeat, Spence Jr. views that setback as nothing more than a night of bad judging.

“He’s a tough competitor,” said Spence Jr. of Ugas during their press conference. “He’s a guy that comes to fight. I thought he won the Shawn Porter fight The Manny Pacquiao fight, he won that fight I think with a torn bicep or whatever injury that he had.”

Still, even with the enormous amount of praise Spence Jr. is hurling in the direction of his upcoming opponent, he’s backing himself to truncate Ugas’s world title reign. As Spence Jr. peels the curtain back and juxtaposes the overall skillset of his man, he’s left visibly impressed. With that said, even at the age of 31 and a decade of experience as a professional, Spence Jr. believes that his time in the spotlight hasn’t come to an end just yet.

“He’s a great warrior, great competitor but at the end of the day, I just feel like it’s my time.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vitali Klitschko Shown Fully Engaged In Military Defense Of Ukraine
February 25th
Shakur Stevenson: “Bud Is The Best Fighter In Boxing, If Canelo Was At His Weight, Bud Would Beat Canelo”
February 23rd
Oscar De La Hoya Gives His Take On Canelo's Current Fight Offers: “I Would Choose Charlo And Benavidez, They're The Real Threats”
February 23rd
Martinez Dethrones Ancajas, Wins IBF Super Flyweight Title In High Octane Affair
February 26th
Kell Brook Puts A Violent End To Rivalry With Amir Khan, Stops Him In Six
February 19th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend