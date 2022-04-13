Errol Spence Jr.: “I’m Not Moving Up Until I Get That Fourth Belt”

By: Hans Themistode

Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Being loquacious simply isn’t a part of Errol Spence Jr.’s DNA.

The unified welterweight star has stated on numerous occasions over the years that a showdown between himself and WBO titlist, Terence Crawford, is inevitable. However, before the two officially lock horns, Spence Jr. believed he should place most of his attention on aggregating every other world title.

With the Dallas native now just one win away from doing so, as he’ll take on WBA champion Yordenis Ugas this Saturday night, April 16th, Spence Jr. is remaining true to his word.

“Oh definitely,” said Spence Jr. when asked if he plans on fighting Crawford during an interview on The Pivot Podcast. “Like I been telling people, I’m getting the third belt with Ugas. There’s only more belt to get. The proof is in the pudding. Every belt I got, I done took from somebody.”

In 2017, Spence Jr. truncated the world title reign of Kell Brook, traveling to his hometown in the United Kingdom to do so. In 2019, Spence Jr. ripped away Shawn Porter’s WBC title via split decision.

The newly turned 32-year-old is hopeful that his penchant for stripping top-level fighters of their world titles, will continue this coming weekend. Although Spence Jr. is pegged as a sizable favorite, Ugas is riding the high associated with a career-best showing.

In August of 2021, Ugas snagged the most significant win of his career, a unanimous decision victory over Manny Pacquiao. Ironically enough, Spence Jr. was initially scheduled to face Pacquiao but was forced to withdraw due to a detached retina that required immediate surgery.

Should Spence Jr. continue his winning ways, he’ll only need Crawford’s WBO title in order to become the division’s first undisputed champion since Zab Judah in 2006.

However, while it appears as though both Crawford and Spence Jr. are finally heading toward a collision course, the powerful southpaw believes his time at 147 pounds is dwindling.

Noticeably big for the weight, Spence Jr. has recently hired a nutritionist in an effort to help him squeeze his enormous frame down to the 147-pound weight limit more comfortably. Regardless of the added help, Spence Jr. is convinced that after his showdown against Ugas, he’ll have only one contest at 147 pounds before officially moving up.

Yet, while the plan is to face Crawford immediately after, if for some reason Spence Jr. is unable to land that bout next, the Dallas product reveals that he’ll be willing to protract his welterweight stay.

“I’m not moving up until I get that fourth belt.”