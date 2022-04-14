Errol Spence Jr.: “I’m Better Than That Guy That Fought Shawn Porter And Danny Garcia”

By: Hans Themistode

Photo by Stacey Snyder

With Yordenis Ugas and Errol Spence Jr. set to unify titles on April 16th, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the remarkably stout southpaw is growing sick and tired of team Ugas and their analysis of his overall game.

In September of 2019, Ismael Salas, head trainer of Ugas, believes Spence Jr. was at the top of his game when he dethroned Shawn Porter for his WBC 147-pound title. However, following a horrific car wreck just one month later, which subsequently led to the Dallas product needing well over one full year to recover, Salas believes Spence Jr. isn’t the same fighter that he was before.

Since being flung from his sports vehicle, Spence Jr. has entered the ring just once, scoring a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Danny Garcia in December of 2020. Although Spence Jr. dominated Garcia, Salas maintains that the current unified champion is simply not the same fighter that he was once.

“In my personal view, that’s nothing to take away from him but he was not the same guy who fought with Shawn Porter to the same guy who fought with Danny Garcia,” explained Salas to a group of reporters several weeks ago. “Something missing. He was missing something there. For the reason? I don’t know. Maybe the fire, maybe it can be the weight. Many reasons.”

Visibly ticked off during their final presser, Spence Jr. took the time to address Salas while assuring his fans that he’s back and better than ever.

“I’m better than that guy that fought Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia,” said Spence Jr.

In just a few more days, Spence Jr. will have the opportunity to prove that his words are prophetic. Nevertheless, although Spence Jr. is confident that he’ll pick up the win, he acknowledges that Ugas will present him with a bemusing puzzle to solve. The Cuban born product has had his hand raised in victory in 12 of his past 13 bouts, including against future first ballot Hall of Famer, Manny Pacquiao.

Still, despite the credentials of Ugas, Spence Jr. isn’t bashful in his predictions of how their showdown will play out. With Ugas known for coming forward and fighting fire with fire, Spence Jr. has issued a stoic warning to his upcoming opponent if he intends on employing that same tactic against him come fight night.

“Ugas is a tough fighter. He embraces the fight. He embraces wanting to go toe to toe. If he has to, he’ll do anything to win. I’m that type of guy. If I have to go toe to toe I will. If I gotta stand there and fight I will. I think if we in the clench and we start fighting, I don’t think it’ll go 12 rounds.”