Errol Spence Jr Hospitalized After Serious Automobile Accident

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated 26-0 WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is reportedly in intensive care after being involved in a horrendous accident in Dallas early Thursday morning. Police originally said the victim was a “high profile” individual. Reports emerged a short time later that the victim was, in fact, Spence himself. Although he’s expected to live, video footage from the scene presents a ghastly scenario, as a white Ferrari sits demolished on the side of the road, pieces, and even a sneaker, strewn about. Spence was reportedly operating the vehicle near the downtown area of the city when the car went over a meridian and crashed. The impact was reportedly so strong that the ring star was ejected from the vehicle.

Spence, a fighter who has arguably been on his way to being the sport’s first legitimate household name of the post Floyd Mayweather era, was last seen in the ring several weeks ago, where he emerged victorious after a grueling battle with fellow titlist Shawn Porter. Spence has been expected to meet former champion Danny Garcia in the ring next, ahead of potential bouts with fellow world titlists Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford. Spence’s immediate future is, of course, uncertain at the moment due to more pressing matters regarding the fighter’s treatment and recovery.

A native of Desoto, Texas, which is located outside of Dallas, Spence is a former Olympian whose exciting and advanced ring style has earned him accolades throughout the fight world. Besides Porter, Spence has defeated notables such as Mikey Garcia, Kell Brook, and Chris Algieri. Boxing Insider will provide updates on this developing story as they emerge.