Errol Spence Jr. Hopes Terrell Gausha Stops Tim Tszyu Hype Train: “Let’s Go Bro, They Hyping Dude Up Too Much”

Posted on 03/26/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr. has grown annoyed with the national buzz and spotlight shining brightly on Tim Tszyu.

The 154-pound contender is treated very much like a star in his native land of Australia, due to a combination of his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, and the skills he’s shown in the ring thus far.

Still, even with Tszyu working his way to number one contender status in the WBO sanctioning body, Spence Jr. refuses to believe the hype.

In just a few short hours, Tszyu will attempt to prove his high ranking and the considerable buzz surrounding his name as he takes on fellow contender, Terrell Gausha, in his U.S. debut at the Armory, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Although Tszyu has failed to face another true contender as of yet, oddsmakers are standing firmly in his corner, pegging him as a sizable favorite on the night. Despite the betting world and all of Australia expecting Tszyu to pick up the win, Spence Jr. is standing beside his former Olympic teammate.

“Let’s go bro!” Said Spence Jr. on his social media account. “They hyping dude up little too much.”

In 2012, both Gausha and Spence Jr. proudly represented the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag at the Olympic Games. In the unpaid ranks, Gausha aggregated numerous championships on the amateur scene. However, as a professional, Gausha’s career has been a bag of mixed results.

Initially, Gausha steamrolled the competition, racing out to a perfect record through 20 fights. Since then, nonetheless, the 34-year-old has struggled. From 2017 to 2020, Gausha went 1-2-1. While it hasn’t been the results he’s wanted, Gausha has re-entered the winner’s circle, violently stopping Jamontay Clark in the second round of their March 2021 contest.

