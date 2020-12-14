Errol Spence Jr. Eyeing Move To 154: “Probably Two Or Three More Fights Before I Move Up”

By: Hans Themistode

Without knowing what weight class Errol Spence Jr. campaign’s in, many would assume the Dallas native is roughly a 160 pounder. That of course, wouldn’t be true as he currently resides two weight classes lower in the welterweight division.

The 30-year-old unified titlist has always been big for the weight, something he has used to punish foes during his 147-pound tenure. Making weight has never been an issue, but with eight years in one division, the powerful southpaw is eyeing a change of scenery. A move up in weight isn’t exactly imminent but he can certainly see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Probably two or three more fights before I move up,” said Spence Jr. during a recent interview on the PBC podcast.

Danny Garcia, left, is hit by Errol Spence Jr. during the WBC IBF welterweight championship boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

For Spence Jr., he’s fresh off proving his doubters wrong with his dominant in-ring performance. With roughly a year spent on the sidelines recovering from a horrific car accident, Spence Jr. was asked nearly every day if he was going to be the same pound for pound level fighter that he once was. The questions, although necessary, grew tiresome for him. The inquiries regarding his health however, will no longer be needed as he went on to dismantle former two-division champion, Danny Garcia just a few weeks ago.

The win may have placed him back on track, but if for some unfortunate reason Spence Jr. was unable to continue his career, fans of the Dallas product would have been devastated. For Spence Jr. on the other hand, not only would he have been fine but his bank account would have been well endowed.

“Tell you the truth I could’ve retired after my accident & been good. I’m here for a good time not a long time.”

Still, any talks of retirement will have to wait for at least the next several years. When Spence Jr. looks around the landscape of the welterweight division he notices that the once clustered names near the top of the weight class have cleared up considerably. With just a few more fights against other notable champions such as Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao – the unified titlist will have done exactly what he set out to do roughly eight years ago.

“I’m on the verge of cleaning out the division. I want to fight the best fighters out there, and I want to be an undefeated champion.”