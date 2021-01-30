Errol Spence Jr. Appears To Call Out Yordenis Ugas: “All You Needed Was Something I Want”

By: Hans Themistode

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 28: Erroll Spence Jr. reacts in the ring after defeating Shawn Porter (not pictured) in their IBF & WBC World Welterweight Championship fight at Staples Center on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Spence, Jr won by decision. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

While Errol Spence Jr. has always respected Yordenis Ugas, at no point has he ever looked at him as a viable option. Even with the Cuban native taking home the WBA welterweight title in his last contest against Abel Ramos, Spence Jr. still lacked interest in the bout simply because it was the “Regular” version of the title draped around the shoulders of Ugas as opposed to the “Super” title held by Manny Pacquiao.

However, with the WBA officially elevating Ugas to “Super” champion and pushing Pacquiao to “Champion in recess,” Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) has now turned his attention to the 34-year-old full belt holder.

“All you needed was something I want,” said Spence Jr. on his Twitter account.

With the possibility of adding a third world title to the two already wrapped around his waist, Spence Jr. appears to be pushing his chips to the middle of the table for a unification showdown.

Long before Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) was able to call himself a world champion, he called for a title shot against Spence Jr. With the unified belt holder now seemingly calling him out, Ugas is still as enthusiastic as ever about the possibility of their showdown becoming a reality.

“I have it,” said Ugas on Twitter in response to Spence Jr.’s Tweet. “We are going to do it for three championships. Let’s give the fans a great fight. I’m ready.”

Spence Jr., of course, is fresh off a one-sided victory over former two-division world champion Danny Garcia in early December. Although most of the boxing world questioned how the Dallas native would look in his return to the ring after spending over a year on the sidelines as he recovered from his horrific car wreck, Spence Jr. quelled any thoughts that he wouldn’t be the same as he went on to completely outclass Garcia over the course of 12 rounds.

Originally, Spence Jr. pursued a more lucrative matchup with Pacquiao instead. Nevertheless, the future first ballot hall of famer appears to have his mind elsewhere such as a showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor and a reported exhibition contest against lightweight contender Ryan Garcia.

With Pacquiao officially out of the mix at the moment, both Spence Jr. and Ugas appear to be on a collision course for a unification bout later on this year.