Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia Explain Why They Are Looking To Each Other’s Past Wins For Answers

By: Jeandra Lebeauf

On Tuesday, November 10th, Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia hosted their first joint press conference to promote their December 5th, title clash at Cowboy stadium. Spence Jr., who currently holds both the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, returns to the ring following a horrific car crash in October 2019. For Garcia, the former WBC welterweight titlist aims to return to the top of the division with a victory.

Looking fit and ready with long-time trainer Derrick James by his side, Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) says all things are moving along well in training camp. The unified champion says he’s in tip-top shape and expects to look good in the ring against Danny Garcia. With his opponent having both wins and losses on his record (to Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman), a self-proclaimed student of boxing told BoxingInsider.com he learns more from his opponent’s wins than his losses.

“I definitely learn more from the wins,” said Spence Jr. “He’s had some great wins, and I’ve learned a lot from his different fights like the Shawn Porter fight, even Lamont Peterson. I’m a student of the game. That’s all I do is watch fights.”

Like Spence Jr., Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) is also a fixture on social media during major fights he’s not participating in or attending. When preparing their fight plan for December 5th, it’s clear Angel Garcia, father and trainer of Danny Garcia, didn’t think much of Mikey Garcia’s performance against Spence Jr. in March of 2019, likening it to “running.” Danny, however, offers this explanation to BoxingInsider.com of what Spence Jr. did well against Mikey Garcia.

“I felt like he was the bigger, better man that night,” says Garcia. “Mikey has great skill but the size difference, and he let his hands go. He just won every round just by letting his hands go. Mikey took no risks. He did some things well. He stood his ground, landed some good counter punches, and those are things I’m taking into consideration for this camp.”

Unified champion Errol Spence Jr. will defend his WBC and IBF welterweight titles against former two division titlist Danny Garcia on December 5th, 2020 at the AT&T stadium. The event will air on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.