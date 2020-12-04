Errol Spence Jr. 146.4 Pounds – Danny Garcia 146.8 Pounds, Fight Is Officially On

By: Hans Themistode

With both men reassuring everyone that they truly worked hard during their respective training camps, it came as no surprise when unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and former two-division titlist Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) stepped on to the scales well below the 147-pound limit.

Garcia, 32, stepped up first. Without even needing to look down at the scale, Garcia flexed as 146.8 pounds was yelled throughout the empty Renaissance Dallas hotel. Next up on the scale was the unified welterweight champion. The Dallas native walked up confident as ever as he easily made weight, coming in at 146.4 pounds.

Spence Jr. of course, will be entering the ring tomorrow night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas, for the first time since his 2019 unification win against Shawn Porter. His near year and a half layoff were due to not only a worldwide pandemic but also his horrifying car accident just one month after picking up the win against Porter.

Although some have questioned whether or not he will be the same dominant fighter that he always was, Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) on the other hand, isn’t concerned in the slightest and has vowed to dish out a beating to Garcia tomorrow night.

While Spence Jr. has remained confident in his abilities, so has Garcia. Both he and his father/trainer, Angel Garcia, have promised to leave the ring tomorrow night with both Spence Jr.’s IBF and WBC titles in hand.

Following their weigh-ins and their subsequent socially distanced pre-fight staredown, both Spence Jr. and Garcia made their way off the stage to rest and prepare for one of the most anticipated matchups of the boxing year.

To tune in their showdown, fans will have to fork over $74.99 for the Fox Sports Pay-Per-View. The action officially kicks off at 9 p.m. eastern time tomorrow night.