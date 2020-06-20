Emanuel Navarete vs Uriel Lopez: Fight Preview

By: Hans Themistode

It was always a mystery how Emanuel Navarrete shrunk down his lanky 5 ft 7 inch frame down to 122 pounds. There were times that he struggled with the weight, but somehow, someway, he managed to reel off 26 straight victories and grab the WBO Super Bantamweight title.

Come tonight however, in Mexico City, Navarete has decided to try his hand four pounds north. Meeting him at the door of his new weight class will be journeyman Uriel Lopez (13-13-1, 6 KOs). On paper, everything points in the favor of the former world champion. As previously mentioned, he is riding high from 26 straight wins. While his opponent on the other hand, has seemingly forgotten what it feels like to have his hand raised in victory following three straight losses.

Even with Uriel’s record littered with defeats, he has the opportunity of a lifetime to pull off the biggest upset of the year.

The impact of COVID-19 has run roughshod over the United States. But Mexico City is feeling the effects as well as there will be no fans in attendance.

For Uriel, the measurable’s, talent and expectations are all be against him. But the comfort of fighting at home in Mexico City, will provide him with a glimmer of hope.

Readying the stage for the main event will be a slew of unheralded Featherweight contenders. Carlos Ornelas, Edwin Palomares, Gustavo Pino and Sergio Sanchez will all have their moment in the sun tonight. Since pushing their Summer series, Top Rank has given a platform to lesser known fighters. And that appears to be the case here as well.

Those who are looking to catch up on the action will have to tune in later than previously scheduled shows. The top of the bill begins at 11 PM/ET on ESPN.