Eddy Reynoso: “David Benavidez Is An Excellent Boxer, Charlo Is Also A Spectacular Boxer, Both Are Good Fights For 2022”

By: Hans Themistode

Eddy Reynoso, trainer of unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, knows it’s just a matter of time.

Even with Reynoso focusing all of his energy on the game plan of Alvarez as he prepares to take on Avni Yildirim this Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, the long time trainer is fully aware that names such as David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo are fighters that Alvarez will have to face sooner rather then later.

“David Benavidez is an excellent boxer,” said Reynoso during an interview with Fino Boxing. “This one I think will make a great fight. Charlo is also a spectacular boxer. Both are good fights for 2022.”

Reynoso’s targeted timeline of 2022 comes with good reason. At the moment, Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is more concerned with making history as opposed to taking on the likes of Charlo and Benavidez. With a win over Yildirim on Saturday night, Alvarez is expected to take on WBO super middleweight titlist Billy Joe Saunders. Should the Mexican native do what many are expecting him to do against Saunders, he would then move on to a showdown against IBF belt holder Caleb Plant.

A win against all of those aforementioned names would make Alvarez the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history. With so much on the line this year, Reynoso would rather stay the course and continue with their original plan.

“I don’t see them fighting with Canelo this year because we bring other projects against other champions.”

Although the words spewed by Reynoso aren’t exactly what fans want to hear, it could give both fighters much-needed time.

In the case of Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs), the former WBC belt holder is still kicking himself for losing his title on the scales after failing to make weight for his August showdown against Roamer Alexis Angulo. Dropping his belt did nothing to change the outcome of their contest however, as Benavidez handed his man a hellacious beating before ultimately stopping him in the tenth.

Now, in just a few more weeks, he’ll return to the ring to take on fringe contender Ronald Ellis as he looks to continue his momentum. As for Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs), by the time 2022 rolls by, he might be campaigning in the same weight class as both Benavidez and Alvarez.

Currently, the Houston native holds the WBC title one weight class lower but has stated on numerous occasions that he has no problem moving up in weight to face either Alvarez or even Benavidez.

Regardless of their future plans, Reynoso expects both of them to continue their winning ways. If they can simply continue to mow down the competition, then a fight is inevitable.

“All of them are very good rivals and very good boxers. I think we will fight them one day.”