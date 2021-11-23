Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Eddy Reynoso: “David Benavidez Is A Good Fighter But How Many Champions Has He Beaten?”

Posted on 11/23/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There appears to be a growing amount of frustration for Eddy Reynoso whenever David Benavidez is brought up in conversations.

By and large, Canelo Alvarez, Reynoso’s premier current fighter, is considered the best in the sport. Although many have struggled to name a worthy challenger, Benavidez has emerged as the one fighter who can truly push Alvarez to his limits.

In back-to-back weekends, both Alvarez and Benavidez made explosive returns to the ring. On November 6th, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvarez took care of business against former 168-pound belt holder Caleb Plant, stopping him in the 11th round. In doing so, Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

One week later, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Benavidez scored a knockout victory of his own. On the night, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder easily stopped Kyrone Davis in the seventh round of their showdown.

Considering the fashion in which Benavidez dominated, the 24-year-old is viewed as one of the top challengers for Alvarez and his super middleweight thrown. However, while Reynoso confesses that Benavidez is immensely talented, as he gazes upon his short resume, he isn’t convinced that Benavidez has done enough to earn a shot at Alvarez.

“David Benavidez is a good fighter,” said Reynoso to FOX Deportes. “But for me, he has not achieved what people think. My respects to him but how many champions has he beaten? How many defenses has he made? How many unifications has he completed?

In spite of Reynoso questioning the level of opposition Benavidez has faced, he’s currently ranked number one in the WBC sanctioning body. With that said, he doesn’t appear on track to land a showdown with Alvarez anytime soon.

Since snagging every world title at 168 pounds, Alvarez has opted to bypass defending his crown in his next ring appearance. He’s also decided against moving up to the light heavyweight division. Instead, Alvarez has set his sights on Ilunga Makabu and his WBC cruiserweight crown.

Though nothing is set in stone, Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the WBC sanctioning body, has agreed to allow Alvarez to challenge Makabu in either May or June of 2022. If Alvarez is successful, he’ll become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win world titles in five different weight classes.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Disagrees With Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Stoppage: "His Daddy Tripping, I Had Porter Up"
November 21st
Terence Crawford Hands Shawn Porter First Stoppage Defeat Of His Career
November 21st
Keith Thurman: "I’m Willing To Fight Crawford Eight Months From Now"
November 22nd
Terence Crawford Concedes Number One Pound For Pound Ranking To Canelo Alvarez: "Canelo Earned That Spot”
November 18th
Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Undercard Results: Isaac Dogboe Takes Home Majority Decision Over Christopher Diaz
November 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend