Eddie Hearn Working On Antonio Brown vs Logan Paul

By: Hans Themistode

There seems to be a new trend in the sport of boxing.

Extremely popular YouTube/Social Media stars are putting down the cameras and picking up the boxing gloves in order to fight one another.



On November 11th, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Social Media stars Logan Paul and KSI entered the ring against one another. This wasn’t the first time that they squared off either. Roughly one year earlier at the Manchester Arena in England, they fought to a draw as amateurs. This time around, they decided to ditch the headgear and make it a real fight.

Well, as real as it could possibly be.

KSI came up on the winning end back in November in a contest that drew the attention of a lot of fans but also irritated the die hards who actually had to witness the fight take place. This past Thursday night, we had ourselves another hard to watch contest between a bunch of YouTubers/Social Media stars as Jake Paul (Logan Paul’s brother) needed just one round to get rid of Ali Eson Gib at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.

Not to be out done of course, Logan plans on making a return to the ring. There is no need to scour the internet in order to figure out which fellow Social Media personality Logan will compete against this time. Reason being is that Logan does not intend on facing someone in the Social Media world.

Instead, he has his eyes set on current NFL wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

“We’ve made two offers now to Antonio Brown, and we’re negotiating a fight at the moment,” said promoter Eddie Hearn about a fight between Brown and Paul. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen but we’re working on it. Obviously, it’s a fight that DAZN is very serious about, very excited about.”

The excitement that Hearn is alluding to, might not be shared by the viewing public who could see this bout as nothing more than another gimmicky sort of matchup.

For what it’s worth, both Brown and Logan have gone back and forth about a fight between them. Brown even went as far as to place a clip of himself in a boxing gym working on his technique.

Fans of Brown have grown used to the wide receiver catching footballs, not throwing punches. Yet, with Brown currently unsigned with any team at the moment as he battles legal trouble, it seems as though the fans of Brown will have to get used to this new reality.

A date of April 25th, has already been thrown around as when the showdown could possibly take place.

YouTube stars, Social Media personalities and now football players, have all thrown their names into the mix in terms of boxing. But with the curious nature of all of this, can this really be considered boxing?

At this point, it doesn’t seem to matter. With the amount of fans that both Brown and Logan have at their disposal, if a contest between were to actually take place it would draw a huge crowd.