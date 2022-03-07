Eddie Hearn Led To Believe Amir Khan Will Invoke Immediate Rematch Clause And Face Kell Brook Once Again

By: Hans Themistode

Well before Kell Brook violently closed the door on his rivalry with Amir Khan, Eddie Hearn was already envisioning a showdown between the former IBF welterweight titlist and current welterweight contender, Conor Benn.

Considering that Benn has walked through everyone placed in front of him, Hearn believes he has a future superstar and soon-to-be world champion on his hands. More than anything, the longtime promoter is attempting to boost Benn’s popularity while increasing his overall resume.

Although Hearn is convinced that a win over Brook would do just that, he reveals that coming to terms on a financial agreement with Brook is utterly impossible at this point.

“I don’t want to tell you what he asked for but it was slightly OTT (over the top),” said Hearn during an interview with IFL TV. “I basically offered him more than he got to fight Amir Khan. They asked for over three times what I offered them.”

In Hearn’s opinion, Brook’s brazen monetary request places an all British contest against Benn on ice for the time being. However, even if Brook were to lower his pecuniary demands, Hearn believes he’ll still be forced to dig deep into his pockets to acquiesce another British star, something he isn’t willing to do.

“I’ve heard actually, that Amir Khan is going to invoke the rematch clause, bizarrely. People have already contacted us saying, ‘would you like to pay us step aside to not invoke the rematch clause.’ You go on and do Khan/Brook 2.”

Just a few short weeks ago, Brook and Khan settled their pugilistic rivalry in the ring. Following years of pent frustration and persistent call-outs, Brook handed Khan a one-sided beating in front of a jam-packed British crowd at Manchester Arena.

Brook pummeled Khan into submission, forcing referee Victor Loughlin to call a halt to their contest in the sixth round. Before the two fought in the ring, however, as part of their long and drawn-out negotiations, Khan installed an immediate rematch clause on his side of the deal. While it’s unclear if Khan will, in fact, invoke his right to face Brook once more, Hearn is led to believe that there’s a good chance that the former Olympic silver medalist and one time unified 140-pound titlist will do so.

Until Brook gets things in order, Hearn isn’t interested in stalling the career of the 25-year-old Benn. With victories over Adrian Granados and Chris Algieri in 2021, Hearn is anxious to continue Benn’s maturation process. As for what could be next, Hearn refrained from naming an exact target. He did, however, unveil when everyone can expect to see Benn walk through the ropes again.

“His next fight will be announced for April 16th.”