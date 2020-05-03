Eddie Hearn: “Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin Will Take Place Behind Closed Doors”

By: Hans Themistode

Boxing behind closed doors has become the best and quickest way for fight fans to see their favorite fighters back in the ring. It has it’s pros and cons though. The good, things will feel somewhat normal amidst COVID-19, and the entertainment is desperately needed. The bad however, is that without fans dishing out large sums of cash to get up close and personal, it could cause major issues when it comes to making big fights.

August 8, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Eddie Hearn speaks at the press conference announcing the October 6, 2018 Matchroom Boxing USA card at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Still, for as bad as fans want to watch boxing on their big screens, they really want to see the marquee names go at it. In order for that to happen, one of the more recognizable names in the sport has to take the first step forward. And at the moment, it seems as though we have a couple of volunteers.

“A lot of people think it is difficult for bigger fights to happen behind closed doors,” said promoter Eddie Hearn told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports. But Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin is one of the fights we are planning to stage in the early part of the return, it will take place behind closed doors.”

Whyte of course, was scheduled to take on Povetkin in what was going to be one of the best cards all year. Some would argue that the co main event fight between unified Lightweight titlist Katie Taylor and seven division champion Amanda Serrano was good enough to headline on it’s own. But in today’s day and age, where fight cards seldom have more than one must see fight, this May 2nd event was a welcomed sight.

While most fans would be satisfied with Whyte vs Povetkin, there would be a feeling of disappointment if Taylor vs Serrano didn’t take place. That disappointing feeling however, will soon replaced with satisfaction if Eddie Hearn can somehow find a way to make it happen.

“I don’t know how we’re going to do it yet. But we have to come back with a bang. Whyte vs Povetkin, along with Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, is a fight that I believe we will see at the end of July or early-August. It’s the biggest fight in women’s boxing,” Hearn said. “Looking at the achievements of Taylor and the growth of women’s boxing? It’s incredible.”

“She is pound-for-pound one of the biggest superstars in the sport. I will try to make it happen on the Whyte vs Povetkin card somehow, somewhere, some way.”