Eddie Hearn Believes Canelo Alvarez Vs. Dmitry Bivol Will Take Place At A Catchweight

Posted on 08/05/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There was nothing Canelo Alvarez wanted more than to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time. With the Mexican product ending the title reign of Callum Smith and seemingly ending the career of Billy Joe Saunders, the pound-for-pound star was one title away from achieving his goal.

However, as discussions between himself and the divisions only other titleholder in Caleb Plant have fallen apart, Alvarez is now moving towards secondary options. Currently, the leader amongst the slew of names at his disposal, is WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol.

While Alvarez has had success fighting at 175 pounds in the past, stopping former WBO titlist Sergey Kovalev in November of 2019, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that this time around, Alvarez could ultimately meet Bivol somewhere in the middle.

“I think it would be some kind of catchweight,” explained Hearn. “Bivol has been talking about going to 168 for some time. He just wants some kind of big opportunity.”

If, in fact, Alvarez and Bivol work out terms to a deal for a catchweight battle, their showdown would take place without either man placing their titles on the line. While the Russian native would love nothing more than to add more gold to his championship mantle, the 30-year-old would happily accept a showdown against Alvarez.

Over the past few years, Bivol has made it look increasingly easy against everyone he’s faced in the ring. On May 1st, earlier this year, the WBA light heavyweight titlist ended a year and a half hiatus to eke out a close decision win over fringe contender Craig Richards.

In a perfect world, Alvarez would wrap up negotiations with team Bivol and face the hard-hitting Russian on September 18th, the original date he planned on facing Plant. Although fighting in mid-September is still the goal, Hearn acknowledges that time isn’t exactly on their side.

“We are talking about the Dmitry Bivol fight at the minute. If we get that over the line, it is only even weeks away. The Plant fight is not happening… for now, but if he goes September 18 it is likely to be Bivol. We need to get moving.”

