Eddie Hearn: “Artur Beterbiev Is A Fight That Canelo Sickly Wants”

Posted on 07/02/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Eddie Hearn is very familiar with Canelo Alvarez and his tendency to take tough assignments. Having watched from his ringside seat as the Mexican star dismantled several fighters that Hearn promotes in Daniel Jacobs, Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders, there is absolutely no doubt in the mind of Hearn that Alvarez is the number one fighter in the world.

Still, even with that, Hearn was somewhat taken aback with the latest name Alvarez is interested in fighting.

“Artur Beterbiev is a fight that Canelo sickly wants,” said Hearn on the DAZN Boxing Show.

While Hearn has revealed that Alvarez would love to get his hands on the current unified light heavyweight titlist, he appears to be on his way to attempting history instead. With three 168 pound world titles safely tucked underneath his arms, Alvarez is currently pursuing a showdown against IBF titlist, Caleb Plant. If Alvarez were to not only secure a fight date with Plant but also win, he’ll become the first undisputed champion in super middleweight history.

Still, even with history on the line, Hearn believes Alvarez is very much serious about moving up in weight. If the pound-for-pound star does in fact opt to face Beterbiev, this won’t be his first time in the ring against a much bigger man. In November of 2019, Alvarez moved up two weight classes to take on then, WBO champion, Sergey Kovalev. Alvarez would go on to stop the former Russian star in the 11th round.

For as great Alvarez has proven to be though, Hearn has seen the power of Beterbiev up close and personal. Just a few short months ago, Beterbiev flatlined another opponent, this time, fringe contender Adam Deines. Every fighter that has stepped foot inside the ring with Beterbiev has suffered the same fate.

But while some fighters may shy away from moving up in weight to face such a dangerous puncher, Hearn believes that the more people warn Alvarez of stepping into the ring with Beterbiev, the more likely he is to do it.

“He knows how hard Beterbiev punches. Canelo’s a competitor, you tell him that’s not the fight to take, he’ll wanna take it. You tell him that’s a dangerous fight, he’ll want to do it. It’s very, very risky moving up to 175.”

