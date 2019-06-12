Dorticos Hoping to Meet Briedis in the Final

By: Shane Willoughby

Yunier Dorticos is hoping to face Mairis Briedis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series if he can get past undefeated Andrew Tabiti.

Dorticos came into the competition as the 2nd seed behind Briedis but the Cuban is hoping to take on the pre-series favourite in the final. How ambitious!

However it is very odd for him to already be looking to the next round, especially, as he has a very game opponent in front of him. Tabiti is more than a strong opponent and has never been on the wrong side of the result.

It will be foolish to look past the American. 17-0 (13 KO’s) is not a record to be over looked and Dorticos and Tabiti is a real 50/50.

The Cuban does have the pedigree and experience at the top level being a former world champion, and is dying to correct the wrongs he made when suffering his only loss; losing his belt to Murat Gassiev last year.

It’s a mystery why Dorticos wants to face the Latvian in the final. Is it because he fancies his chances more against Briedis rather than Glowacki? Or was he just trying to please the Latvian supporters and get them behind him ahead of his bout.

Either way, all will be revealed this Saturday, and whether he will be facing Briedis will not matter if he doesn’t pick up a win, in what will be an exceptional fight.