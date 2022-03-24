Dmitry Bivol On Upcoming Clash Against Canelo Alvarez: “I Just Have To Do My Job, If I Do It Well, I Will Win”

By: Hans Themistode

Dmitry Bivol is well aware of the monumental task that stands in front of him on May 7th.

On the night, the WBA light heavyweight titlist will attempt to knock Canelo Alvarez off his pound-for-pound throne. The two will square off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what’s expected to be a sold-out crowd.

Alvarez, 31, has effectively rounded up every world title at 168 pounds over the course of 12 months, en route to becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time. With little to nothing left to accomplish at his current weight, Alvarez will attempt to snag his second world title at 175 pounds.

Despite the move up in weight, most are of the belief that Bivol’s size, weight, and power advantages will be rendered useless. However, while the Russian-born product doesn’t have many backers, he believes that as long as he fights to his capabilities, both Alvarez and his undying supporters will be in for a shock of a lifetime.

“I just have to do my job,” said Bivol during an interview with K.O. Artists Sports. “If I do it well, I will win.”

Following a quiet 2020 in which Bivol failed to enter the ring at all, the 31-year-old bounced back nicely in 2021. During the year, Bivol picked up back-to-back victories against Craig Richards and Umar Salamov. Nonetheless, wins against consecutive journeymen appear to be inadequate preparation for his contest against Alvarez.

Throughout most of the Mexican star’s career, he’s shown an ability to fight in a multitude of ways. Against Miguel Cotto and Austin Trout, Alvarez boxed his way to victory. In bouts against Amir Khan, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant – Alvarez bullied them into submission.

While preparing for every facet of Alvarez’s game is an arduous task, Bivol knows good and well that in doing so, the road to beating the pound-for-pound star will become much easier.

“I need to be ready for anything. To move forward, to move back, to make combinations, for everything.”