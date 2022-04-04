Dmitry Bivol: “He [Canelo Alvarez] Has Good Skills But Most People Think About Him Like He’s Untouchable, Sometimes It’s Funny”

By: Hans Themistode

Sweat drips down profusely from the brow of Dmitry Bivol as he continues his relentless preparation for May 7th. On the night, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bivol will enter the ring for the first time in his career as a prohibited underdog when he takes on pound-for-pound star, Canelo Alvarez.

Throughout most of Bivol’s career, he’s placed the bulk of his attention on aggregating world titles at 175 pounds. However, with Alvarez competing just one weight class below, Bivol has long envisioned a showdown between them.

Unsurprisingly, with Alvarez becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all-time and being regarded as the consensus best fighter in the world, the Mexican star has been the topic of conversations for nearly a decade now.

Bivol, 31, admits that he too has had discussions surrounding the skills of Alvarez. That said, Bivol is often forced to place his hands over his mouth in order to conceal his laughter. While he wholeheartedly respects Alvarez and everything he brings to the table, the Russian star is firmly of the belief that some of his in-ring abilities are a bit exaggerated.

“Of course, he has good power,” said Bivol during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He has good skills but most people think about him like he’s untouchable or he’s unstoppable or he has enough power to beat super heavyweights. Sometimes it’s funny to hear about him from people.”

The stories of Alvarez’s Fairytale-like capabilities will be tested firsthand by Bivol come May 7th. Following an inactive 2020, where Bivol failed to compete at all, the WBA light heavyweight titlist returned to the squared circle in back-to-back showings in 2021.

With an undefeated record through 19 professional bouts, Bivol is confident heading into his showdown against Alvarez. However, more than just his spotless record and respectable punching power, Bivol looks long and hard at the tattered record of Alvarez.

Although the 31-year-old from Guadalajara, Mexico, has registered multiple wins against a who’s who of fighters, Bivol also notices that his resume is far from perfect. Through 60 career bouts, Alvarez failed to leave the ring with his hand held high in victory on three separate occasions.

Of course, Alvarez’s split decision draw against Gennadiy Golovkin in 2018 and his 2013 majority decision loss against Floyd Mayweather are well chronicled. Nevertheless, once Alvarez’s resume is dived into even deeper, fans of the Mexican star will take notice to a split decision draw against Jorge Juarez in 2006, just Alvarez’s fifth career fight.

Considering the stains on his ledger, Bivol’s confidence shoots even higher as he believes he can add another loss to the pound-for-pound star’s name.

“He’s a good fighter but he’s a man. He has a loss and a draw. It means if you believe in your skills and you’re a good boxer, you can give him another loss.”