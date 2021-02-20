Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin II Moved To March 27th

By: Hans Themistode

Whatever new game plan Dillian Whyte planned on utilizing against Alexander Povetkin will apparently have to wait.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, the pair’s March 6th rematch has officially been pushed back to March 27th. News of the delay is frustrating to Whyte, but not something he hasn’t grown accustomed to.

After outboxing and punishing his man throughout the first four rounds of their original contest which took place in August, Whyte found himself asking what the hell happened as Povetkin turned off his lights in the fifth round.

Not wanting to waste any time, Whyte immediately asked for a rematch. His request may have been granted as the two were scheduled to go again in late November, but a positive COVID-19 test from team Povetkin forced a delay.

Now, unfortunately for Whyte, the current worldwide pandemic has caused him grief yet again.

As Povetkin began putting the finishing touches on his training camp, the Russian native attempted to make his way via plane to the United Kingdom. Those plans however, were impossible as travel restrictions essentially made Povetkin immobile.

Hearn knows good and well that the delay is through no fault of Povetkin, but he also knows Whyte isn’t too pleased with the news either.

To somewhat make amends for a longer delay, Hearn will move their showdown to Gibraltar in the United Kingdom.

“In the current environment we are always having to think on our feet,” said Hearn. “We did everything to try and make March 6 happen, but with the new travel restrictions, it was impossible. Now we have something outside the box, compelling, and a unique setting for one of the Heavyweight Fights of the Year – roll on the Rumble on the Rock!”