Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin 2 Takes Place March 6th

By: Hans Themistode

We were never supposed to be here in the first place, yet, here we are.

After scoring a come from behind knockout victory against Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin will look to prove that his upset win wasn’t a fluke.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has officially announced that on March 6th, both heavyweight contenders will face off with the WBC interim title on the line. The news of these two sharing the ring with one another serve’s as an immediate rematch from just a few short months ago.

On August 22nd, 2020, Whyte seemingly had their first encounter all but won. With two knockdowns in the fourth round, Whyte appeared on his way to closing the show in the very next round. However, Povetkin had other ideas as the multiple time title challenger landed a left uppercut that left Whyte unaware of his surroundings.

Following the win, Whyte immediately called for a rematch. Regardless of his request, Povetkin contracted COVID-19 and reportedly suffered issues with his lungs. He has since recovered and is now on track to face Whyte once again.

For both contenders, a win could place either man in the drivers seat in the heavyweight division. With the interim WBC tag up for grabs, a possible date with the winner between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be in play.

As for where their contest could take place, all signs point to the UK, however, with fans possibly still not allowed inside of venues, their heavyweight showdown could go down abroad instead.