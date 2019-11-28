Dillian Whyte Set to Take on Mariusz Wach on Joshua vs Ruiz Undercard

By: Hans Themistode

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr was already the biggest boxing events of the year. However, the mega showdown between the two boxing stars that will be vying for Ruiz’s Heavyweight titles, has gotten even bigger with the addition of Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte. The former title challenger will be taking on fringe contender Mariusz Wach on the undercard of the event.

These two big men have been on a collision course for quite some time now. Back in 2017, a contest between them was scheduled to take place but Whyte was forced to withdraw with a foot injury. Since then, their careers have gone in the total opposite direction. Wach suffered three consecutive defeats, albeit to very good opposition in Erkan Teper, Jarrell Miller and Martin Bakole. Give credit to Wach as he has repeatedly taken on stiff competition throughout his career.

Most recently, the 39 year old Wach was last seen in the ring scoring a quick knockout win over the unheralded Giorgi Tamazashvili in October, earlier this year.

As for Whyte, since suffering his lone defeat to Anthony Joshua back in 2015, he has reeled off tenth straight wins. His competition hasn’t been against bottom dwellers either as he has defeated top contender after top contender. Some of his most notable victories are against David Allen, Dereck Chisora (twice), Joseph Parker and Lucas Browne. The latter two were world champions recently in there respective careers.

Whyte’s run up the rankings has been an impressive one, but it has been somewhat sullied as of late. On the 20th of July, earlier this year, Whyte defeated Heavyweight contender Oscar Rivas. After the bout, it was revealed that Whyte failed a drug test but many were under the impression that he did not. It has led to massive confusion around the boxing world as it is unclear whether Whyte failed a test or not.

Still, even with that blimp, Whyte is bonafide Heavyweight contender. He is routinely ranked within the top five of every sanctioning body and has recently been given a mandatory spot for the WBC title in 2021.

When discussing his upcoming contest against Wach, Whyte couldn’t help but express his excitement for not only the fight itself, but also about the opportunity to be fighting in Saudi Arabia on one of the biggest cards ever.

“I’m delighted to be fighting in Saudi Arabia against Mariusz Wach,” said Whyte. “He’s probably got one of the best chins in the Heavyweight division. I have been training and working hard to fight so it’s great to get a date and it’s very exciting for me to be fighting somewhere different like Saudi Arabia. I want to fight in different places and different settings and this card has the biggest Heavyweight fight on it that we have seen in years. I’m just going to keep chasing the World titles, so if I keep winning then I hope to land that World title shot in 2020, that’s the plan for December 7.”

With Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz poised to deliver on one of the best Heavyweight title fights in recent memory, this entire card now stands from head to toe to be one one of the very best of 2019.