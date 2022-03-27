Devin Haney Officially Agrees To Face George Kambosos Jr. On June 5th In Melbourne, Australia

By: Hans Themistode

Despite his normally joyous attitude, Devin Haney would become enraged whenever either Teofimo Lopez or now, George Kambosos Jr., would scream and shout to the world that they are in fact, an undisputed champion.

With the 23-year-old proudly holding his WBC lightweight title, he’s stated time and time again, that until he’s defeated in the ring, those previously mentioned undisputed claims are null and void.

Now, come June 5th, in Melbourne Australia, the confusion surrounding the 135-pound division will have immediate clarity.

As first reported by BoxingScene.com, Haney has verbally agreed to terms to take on current unified lightweight champion, George Kambosos Jr. The two will officially square off at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

For Kambosos Jr., sharing the ring with Haney was never in his immediate plans. Since scoring the unexpected upset against Teofimo Lopez in November of 2021, the well-rounded Australian fighter became flooded with options for his next ring appearance. Although he carefully sifted through every name presented to him, Kambosos Jr. landed on Vasiliy Lomachenko.

While Lomachenko was flattered by his selection, he ultimately decided against taking Kambosos Jr. up on his offer, opting to instead remain in his native land of Ukraine as he assists his fellow countrymen in the war against Russia.

In the end, while Haney has the lone bout he craved more than anything, he was forced to acquiesce to several of Kambosos Jr.’s demands, including an immediate rematch clause that would force Haney to face him once more in Australia, if Haney, of course, decides to remain in the lightweight division.

If Haney were to defeat Kambosos Jr. in consecutive bouts, the newly crowned undisputed titlist would likely face off against Lomachenko in an ESPN pay-per-view event.

With the perpetual confusion surrounding the lightweight division, Haney will finally be afforded his opportunity to prove that he is, in fact, the best 135 pounder in the world. Although contracts have not officially been inked, sometime this week, an introductory presser to announce their contest is expected to take place.