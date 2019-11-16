Deontay Wilder Plans on Retiring After Passing Mayweather’s 50-0 Record

By: Hans Themistode

Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) is currently putting the finishing touches on his training camp for his rematch with Luis Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) which will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 23rd.

Wilder seemingly is in no way looking past Ortiz, as he will attempt to defend his WBC Heavyweight title for the tenth time, but he does see the light at the end of his career tunnel. Wilder has been a pro for over a decade and a world champion for nearly five years. At the age of 34, he isn’t slowing down, but his career is certainly towards the end rather than the beginning or even the halfway point.

With a record that has seen him unblemished in the loss column through 42 career fights, there is reason to believe that Wilder could join a very small group of boxers who have retired undefeated. The most recent of course, was Floyd Mayweather Jr, who wrapped up his career in 2017 with a 50-0 record.

When asked if he believed he could surpass Mayweather’s spotless record, the confident Alabama native did not mince words.

“I think I can. I’m halfway there,” said Wilder. “With the way I’m fighting and with the things I’ve got planned for my career, I’ll definitely get there. 52-0 with 51 knockouts, that would be a sick record to have.”

Assuming Wilder wins his November 23rd contest against Ortiz, which is no guarantee, he would need to win his traditional two fights a year for the next six years in order to achieve the 52 win mark without a defeat.

The long reigning WBC titlist doesn’t want to fight just anyone either. Whomever considers themselves the best at the division is who Wilder would like to be matched up with.

“I only have six more years left in the business. Six more years and I’m out of here. Within these six years, I just want to give everyone the fights they want to see. If you want me to fight your favorite fighters, then get your favorite fighters to come. A lot of these guys say they want me to fight, but then they come up with PEDs, or they find themselves not really wanting to fight.”

If this is truly the beginning of the curtain call for Wilder, he should be appreciated for everything that he has been able to accomplish in his career. When it’s all said and done he will be missed.

“When people think about boxing, I want them to think about Deontay Wilder. I only have six more years left and then I’m out of the sport. So love me now. Give me my roses now. When I’m gone, you’re going to miss me, because nobody is going to knock anybody out like Deontay Wilder.”

Even with Wilder declaring that he only has six years left in the sport, shouldn’t alarm any fans. There is still plenty that he has left to give and even more that he wants to accomplish.

As for whether or not he will be able to successfully exceed Mayweather’s 50-0 mark, that will certainly be a difficult ask. With great fighters such as Andy Ruiz, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and a host of others currently in the Heavyweight division, if Wilder does in fact finish out his career undefeated by getting through such a murderous of contenders along the way, then we should book his ticket now for the hall of fame.