Deontay Wilder Media Workout Recap

By: Hans Themistode

Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) kicked off his media workout in the evening hours of Gleason’s Gym, May 14th. More than 75 media members gathered around the ring as the current WBC Heavyweight champion went through an extensive workout.

Wilder, is of course defending his crown against number one contender Dominic Breazeale. (20-1, 18 KOs). The contest is slated to take place at the Barclay Center, this Saturday night on March 18th. Wilder, will be looking to defend his title for the ninth time.

For Wilder, motivation could be in question. After coming off a fight of the year candidate against Tyson Fury in his last matchup many were expecting a rematch to take place after the first contest ended in a draw. Unfortunately for Wilder and boxing fans, the business of boxing put an end to that notion.



Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Instead of a highly anticipated rematch we now get a showdown between the champion and Dominic Breazeale. Although Wilder wanted to settle the score with Fury, he fully embraces the challenge of Breazeale as these two have a long history as well.

“Dominic has been asking for this, just remember. Ask and you shall receive.” Said Wilder during his media workout.

Wilder, who’s title reign began in 2015, has fought stellar opposition up until this point. As for where he would rank Breazeale in terms of who he has fought, Wilder gave his May 18th, foe no respect.

“He’s at the bottom. He don’t even belong in the same ring as me.”

Since suffering his lone defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua back in 2016, Breazeale has reeled off three wins in a row all via stoppage. Still that doesn’t impress Wilder.

“Look at who he’s fought. He’s supposed to do that. If you put me in the ring with the type of opponents that he’s fought then I would do the same thing. The only difference is that it would be in much more impressive fashion.”

After getting a full sweat going during his workout which included, hitting the mitts and shadow boxing, Wilder seemed more than ready for his big showdown come Saturday night.

“I just don’t like the guy. The time for talking has come to an end. Now it’s time to handle business, and that is exactly what I am going to do come Saturday night.

The WBC champion on any given night will be hard to defeat but, a fully motivated one will be increasingly even more difficult to overcome. Saturday night just can’t get here fast enough.